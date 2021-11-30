There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Atchison County Health Department November 22-28, 2021:

2 females, 1 male – ages 0-9

1 female, 2 males – ages 10-19

4 females, 2 males – ages 20-29

4 females, 1 male – ages 30-39

2 females, 2 males – ages 40-49

2 females – ages 50-59

2 females, 2 males – ages 60-69

1 male – age 70-79

As of November 28, there have been 838 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, with 27 cases currently active. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. There are six active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 13.7%

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated. Atchison County breakthrough cases as of November 28, 2021, total 101. Fully vaccinated persons as of November 25, 2021 (due to state holiday) total 2,596. To date, 3.89% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases. This means that the data shows that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Atchison County thus far have been very effective.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri. Atchison County Health Department has Pfizer vaccine available for this age group and it is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart. An adult must be present during the vaccination and the 15 minute monitoring period. Call for an appointment.

On November 19, 2021, Missouri expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots. Those who are 18 or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot:

• At least 2 months after a 1-dose vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, or

• At least 6 months after a 2-dose vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Locations for COVID vaccine in Atchison County include:

• Atchison County Health Department, Tarkio, Missouri – Appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

• Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio – Call 660-736-5512 for an appointment.

• Stoner Drug, Rock Port – Call 660-744-2433 for an appointment.

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking vaccination rates. For total population, Atchison County is ranked seventh in the state with 50.5% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 53.4% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 5,544 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free and appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 5 years of age and older. Anyone age 5-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121. If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vac-cination, reach out at 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have COVID-19 antigen testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Note available hours for testing: Monday-Thursday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live or work or go to school in Atchison County, will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

The Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection to find out more information about those kits and how to order.

IT’S FLU SEASON!

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccines available for children and adults. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Businesses interested in hosting a flu clinic can call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

11-28-21

FATALITIES 17

ACTIVE CASES 27

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 794

TOTAL CASES 838

MALE 391

FEMALE 447

UNDER 20 YEARS 152

21-29 YEARS 85

30-39 YEARS 120

40-49 YEARS 100

50-59 YEARS 108

60-69 YEARS 133

70-79 YEARS 96

80+ YEARS 44