The Atchison County Health Department was notified of five new cases of COVID-19 in the county during the week of February 21-27, 2022. They include:
1 female – age 10-19
1 female – age 20-29
1 female – age 40-49
1 male – age 50-59
1 female – age 80+
As of February 27, 2022, there have been 1,423 total cases of COVID-19. There are five active cases and no active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.
“We are saddened to report a COVID-related death of a female in her eighties,” said Julie Livengood, administrator. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.” This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Atchison County to 23.
Atchison County’s current 14-day testing positivity rate (PCR and antigen) is 11.59%.
Livengood said, “We are happy to report that COVID cases are slowing down and we will slowly back away from the updates. We are unsure of what that will look like, but we don’t plan to report as often.”
BREAKTHROUGH CASES
Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated.
Atchison County breakthrough cases as of February 27, 2022, total 353. There are 2,817 fully vaccinated persons as of February 24, 2022.
To date, 12.5% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked eighth in the state with 54.8% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 57.6% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 6,333 doses have been given in Atchison County.
COVID-19 TESTING
Atchison County Health Department has rapid antigen testing available.
They also have PCR tests and can receive results within 24 hours. Please call for an appointment.
FLU SHOTS STILL AVAILABLE
Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Monday through Thursday.
Businesses interested in hosting a flu clinic can call 660-736-4121.
COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY
2-27-22
FATALITIES 23
ACTIVE CASES 5
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 1,395
TOTAL CASES 1,423
MALE 660
FEMALE 763
UNDER 20 YEARS 277
21-29 YEARS 168
30-39 YEARS 215
40-49 YEARS 179
50-59 YEARS 192
60-69 YEARS 200
70-79 YEARS 128
80+ YEARS 64