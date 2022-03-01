The Atchison County Health Department was notified of five new cases of COVID-19 in the county during the week of February 21-27, 2022. They include:

1 female – age 10-19

1 female – age 20-29

1 female – age 40-49

1 male – age 50-59

1 female – age 80+

As of February 27, 2022, there have been 1,423 total cases of COVID-19. There are five active cases and no active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital.

“We are saddened to report a COVID-related death of a female in her eighties,” said Julie Livengood, administrator. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.” This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Atchison County to 23.

Atchison County’s current 14-day testing positivity rate (PCR and antigen) is 11.59%.

Livengood said, “We are happy to report that COVID cases are slowing down and we will slowly back away from the updates. We are unsure of what that will look like, but we don’t plan to report as often.”

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Vaccine breakthrough infection is a COVID-19 case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated.

Atchison County breakthrough cases as of February 27, 2022, total 353. There are 2,817 fully vaccinated persons as of February 24, 2022.

To date, 12.5% of fully vaccinated persons in Atchison County have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered to be breakthrough cases.

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. For total population, Atchison County is ranked eighth in the state with 54.8% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 57.6% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 6,333 doses have been given in Atchison County.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department has rapid antigen testing available.

They also have PCR tests and can receive results within 24 hours. Please call for an appointment.

FLU SHOTS STILL AVAILABLE

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. Atchison County Health Department has flu vaccine available for children and adults. Appointments available on Monday through Thursday.

Businesses interested in hosting a flu clinic can call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

2-27-22

FATALITIES 23

ACTIVE CASES 5

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 1,395

TOTAL CASES 1,423

MALE 660

FEMALE 763

UNDER 20 YEARS 277

21-29 YEARS 168

30-39 YEARS 215

40-49 YEARS 179

50-59 YEARS 192

60-69 YEARS 200

70-79 YEARS 128

80+ YEARS 64