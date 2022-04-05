April 11, 1947

• Pupils of the second grade visited Dick’s Market Monday afternoon. Their teacher, Miss Ruth Keith, accompanied the pupils, who learned a number of things about grocery stores.

• More than two years of waiting and an ocean between them, a succession of “necessary paperwork” to fill out were the difficulties that were finally overcome this week when Mlle. Madeleine Thibault of Epernay, France, became the bride of Floyd Morgan of near Nishnabotna. The two met when the groom was in the Army overseas during World War II.

• A large group of volunteers searched for the body of Mont Hall, farmer of about 70 years old, whose tractor was discovered in the East Tarkio River. The tractor apparently entered the water after it slipped at a place on the right side of the bridge west of the James Woolsey house and flipped over into the water.

• Mr. and Mrs. J.H. McCoy, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. J.D. McMillan, left Sunday by auto for a two weeks’ stay in New York City, where Mr. McCoy planned to attend the 100th anniversary meeting of the New York Life Insurance Company, having been invited by the company to attend as one of the centennial delegates.

April 13, 1972

• The Tarkio Rotary Club is increasing its membership. New members in attendance at the Tuesday noon meeting last week included Bob Tucker, Jim Prather, Roger Bryan, Greg Prather, Paul Seymour, Jim Jeter, Fred Kling, Jerry Hill, and Gavin Doughty, Jr.

• A proposed junior high program will allow 7th and 8th grade students to: enroll in foreign language, typing, industrial arts, and home economics; attend school in a modern education plant where classrooms meet state recommendations of 700 square feet; study music in the high school music room; participate in physical education in the gym with over 6,000 square feet as compared to the present inadequate junior high gym of 1,500 square feet; have an auditorium; and study art education in a larger area where equipment such as a kiln, potters wheel, and regular art desks are available.

• The Tarkio High School Track Team won the Blue Jay Relays at Rock Port on April 7 and then won the Tri-State Track Meet in Tarkio April 8. Team members are Chad Freeman, John Seymour, David Laur, Tom Ryan, Tracy Barnes, Jerry Mattson, Don Broermann, John Hall, Doug Brunk, Paul Monk, Tim Johns, Stuart Coe, Russ Shinpoch, Bill Ballinger, Bob Lade, Les Hogue, LeeRoy Sickman, and Clay Myers. The team is coached by Howard Wheatley.

April 10, 1997

• The 1997 Atchison County 4-H King is David McEnaney of Tarkio and Queen is Jennifer Ray of Fairfax. The two were crowned at the county 4-H Carnival April 4 at the Tarkio Community Building.

• Representatives from Tarkio and Rock Port, Missouri, and Shenandoah, Iowa, met to sign contracts for the annual 11 & Under Continental Amateur Baseball Association (C.A.B.A.) World Series. The series is slated for July 31-August 8.

• Renovations have been completed at Tarkio Family Practice Center. The front office was enlarged and new carpet was added. Patient rooms and the bathroom were repainted, new wallpaper border and mini blinds installed, and new counter tops put in at the front office.