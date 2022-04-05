April 11, 1947

• Shirley Edge Sp (S) 2/c, who visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Art Moser, here last week, left Friday for Atlanta, Georgia, to report for duty in the WAVES. She is an athletic specialist and has been stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, and her duties include much air travel to report sports events for the air station newspaper.

• Already 16 petitions are on file with the Atchison County Court asking designation of as many roads or stretches of roads to be improved under the provisions of the King Road Law, known as the “milk route” road bill. Atchison County will receive $24,200 this year for road improvements under this law. Roads that are approved must be mail routes, school bus routes, milk routes, or roads over which any of these routes pass.

• Fairfax High School seniors are busy with final rehearsals for their play, “Betty Mason – Detective,” which will be presented at the school auditorium. It is a three-act comedy starring Mary Elizabeth Slemons as the lead Betty, Keith Jones as her suitor, and Lois Mae Weedin as the part of Grandma Mason.

• Mr. and Mrs. George DeLong and son, Glenn, moved to Fairfax Friday and opened the Kelley Hardware Store, which Mr. DeLong recently purchased from Glenn McDonald. The firm is to be known as the DeLong & Son Hardware. The son is to operate the store and Mr. DeLong will do the plumbing and heating work.

April 13, 1972

• Winners of the greased pig contest were: Grand Champion – Scott Smith with 59 points, received a $5 bill; and Mark Fisher, Kent Fisher, Kevin Carder, Beverly McKenzie, Larry Olson, Barry Simmons, and Donny Brandt.

• Harold Gomel, senior field events man for the Fairfax High School track squad, broke a 15 year old Fairfax school record in the discus this past weekend. Harold recorded a heave of 124’6” at the Blue Jay Relays, beating the previous mark of 124’ set in 1957 by Melvin Rogers.

• Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Sly announced the engagement of their daughter, Stephanie, to Mr. Jay Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Smith. Miss Sly is a member of the 1972 Fairfax High School graduating class and plans to attend NWMSC. Jay graduated in 1971 from Fairfax and is presently engaged in farming.

April 10, 1997

• Wayne and Lorena (Epley) Freeman of Fairfax will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 17. They were wed on that day in 1947 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The couple started farming for the late Edward White of Fairfax in February of 1949 and continued to farm for Mr. White until his death in 1994. They still reside at the same address.

• Over the Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Thought for the day – ‘When you are in trouble, try to keep your chin up and your mouth shut.’”

• Herb and Mary Ann Beggs of Fairfax, volunteers for the Red Cross, recently assisted victims of flood-ravaged Kentucky. They drove a new Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and made repeated trips around Kentucky with clean-up kits or a truck load of hot meals. Once they got their route established, they drove 100 miles round trip twice a day to give assistance to flood victims.