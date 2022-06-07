Between 200 and 300 people attended the Rock Port Farmers Market. (Rachel Ottmann photos)

Pam Husing treats her grandkids, Kolcyn Barnes, Corten Hastert, and Laikyn Hastert, to some doughnut holes.

Chris Culp and his daughter, Lexi, made some purchases at the farmers market.

The Rock Port Farmers Market officially opened on June 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building parking lot. Wynne Griffin helped officially open the market by ringing an old school bell. Ten vendors participated in the event, including Loretta’s Donut Wagon, Dreamers Farm, Birch Street Eats, Flower and Forged Farms, Strange Makes, The Kennedy’s Cookies and Cakes, Karl Forehand, The Brownville Trading Post, Northwest Missouri Industries, and honey by Kennedy Orchards. Tom n Rox provided live music for the event and Tons of Fun Inflatables was a huge hit for the kids. An estimated number of 200-300 people were in attendance.

Save the date for the next pop-up events in Rock Port, July 2 and August 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Follow the Rock Port Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram at rockportmofarmersmarket to get updates about upcoming vendors, giveaways and more!