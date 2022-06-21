Cameron Oswald

Corbyn Jakub

KMAland story

The first All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team is here and filled with nine of the top players in KMAland Missouri. This year’s group is filled with underclassmen, including two freshmen, one sophomore and five juniors. There is just one senior on the list.

The 2022 All-KMAland Missouri Baseball Team includes two players from Atchison County:

Corbyn Jakub, freshman, Rock Port – Jakub had an OPS over 1.000, finishing with a strong .324/.566/.471 batting line that included two doubles and a home run among 11 hits in 16 games. He also threw 25 2/3 innings and struck out 37.

Cameron Oswald, junior, East Atchison – Oswald had a monster two-way season for the Wolves, posting a .386 average with a .684 slugging percentage behind four home runs among 22 hits. He also pitched to a 3.65 ERA and struck out 47 on the mound.