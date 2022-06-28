The Wing Nuts Flying Circus EAA Chapter is hosting a fly-in and air show Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio. Located on Hwy. O one mile east of Tarkio, the event will include an admission fee of $10 per person. Fly-ins and children ages 5 and under are free.

A breakfast will begin the day at 7:30 a.m. Concessions will be available all day. Proceeds from food and admissions will help pay for the show. There will also be a silent auction for avionics packages.

A Congressional aviation town hall meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the EAA hangar and will include discussions with government officials, members of Congress, aviation experts and pilots and leaders from several organizations.

The air show and flybys will begin at 12:00 noon and will include: Matt Younkin, Twin Beech, Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, B-2 Flyover, Mike Wiskus, WWII Training Demonstration, Joint Special Forces Jump Team, WWII Warbird Parade, Dakota Territory Museum Demo, P-40 Demo, Chuck Aaron helicopter demo, F-16 demo, and many more! Static aircraft will include B-25, P-51s, T-6s, PT-26, PT-19, BT-13, Corsair, P-40, PT-22, C-47, Grumman Avenger, Super Stear-man, PT-17, Skyraider, many warbirds and vintage aircraft.

Airport information for pilots includes: Airport FBO – 816-244-6927; check NOTAMS or www.wingnutsflyingcircus.com for arrival procedures and frequency assignments prior to the fly-in. Non-radio aircraft are welcome. Please don’t be discouraged if you have a vintage non-radio aircraft. Please call ahead to 816-244-6927 (4,000 foot grass strip is available next to the runway).