The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a trooper responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road a 1/2 mile east of Rock Port, just south of Hwy. 136 July 31, 2022. Gavin M. Abbott, 21, of Rock Port was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound when he came to a sharp curve. The vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment, coming to rest on its wheels off the west side of the roadway.

Abbott, who was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The 2015 GMC Sierra was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S.S. Base, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and Rock Port Fire Department.