The Rock Port and West Atchison Fire Departments recently made some upgrades to their extrication equipment. With the help of memorial money from Jake McCall’s family and with funds from the two fire departments, a new Jaws of Life, a ram, and a cutter, all battery operated and interchangeable, were purchased. This will be a great advantage as the firemen will no longer have to drag hydraulic hose and pump around to operate the equipment.