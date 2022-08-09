Holly Swinehart visits with Fairfax Elementary Secretary Karen Burke as her son Luke registers for his sophomore year and daughter Georgia for her senior year.

Tarkio High School Counselor Tracy Cooper speaks to Scott and Bobbi Poppa as they register their daughter, Jersi, for school on Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, at the drive-through event.

Students in Atchison County will be returning to school in two weeks for the 2022-23 school year. Registration for students in Fairfax and Tarkio was held Monday and Tuesday.

FAIRFAX R-3

The Back-To-School Night and Title 1 Meeting will be Tuesday, August 23.

Classes will begin Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8:05 a.m. and will dismiss that day at 12:18 p.m. (breakfast will be served from 7:40-8:05 a.m. and the students will also be served lunch).

For more information, visit the school’s website, www.fairfaxk12mo.us, or follow them on Twitter: @fairfaxbulldog. School updates are also on Textcaster (register on the school’s website).

TARKIO R-I

Open house for all students will be held Monday, August 22. Incoming kindergarten and new elementary students will take part in an open house at 5:30 p.m. The open house for returning elementary students and all high school students will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

The students’ first two days of school will be Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24, and will be half days, held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Breakfast will be served from 7:40-7:55 a.m. and lunch will also be served). The rest of the week’s school days will be full days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the school’s website, https://tarkio.k12.mo.us

ROCK PORT R-II

All elementary students grades K-6 will need to register in the school cafeteria on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, 9:00-11:30 a.m.

Junior high and high school registration for students and families new to the district will be Monday, August 15.

Registration for sophomores, juniors and seniors will be Tuesday, August 16, 9:00-11:00 a.m. Seventh grade, eighth grade and freshmen will register Tuesday, August 16, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

“Meet Your Teacher Night” will be Monday, August 22. All elementary students (K-6) may meet their teachers and leave school supplies in the classroom 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The Rock Port Rotary Club will host its welcome back-to-school picnic in the cafeteria from 5:00-6:15 p.m.

There will be an athletics parent meeting for grades 6-8 parents from 5:45-6:15 p.m. Monday, August 22.

Seventh grade orientation and orientation for new students in grades 7-12 will be held Monday, August 22, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the south gym.

The new school year begins Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with a regular day. Schedules for regular school days this year will be as follows:

• High school: 7:50 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Elementary: 8:00 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

When there is an early dismissal, those times will be as follows:

• High school: 7:50 a.m.-12:12 p.m.

• Elementary: 8:00 a.m. – 12:22 p.m.

Visit www.rockport.k12.mo.us.