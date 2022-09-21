The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting September 15, 2022.

President Jeremy Davis called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Kayla Sierks, Jared Meyerkorth, Afton Schomburg, and Reven Herron. Also present were High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickels, Board Secretary Jennifer Welch, and the following guests: Danyal Coon, Christin Dush, Stephanie Parsons, Makayla Martin, Robin Whiley, Melissa Comstock, Sage Acorn, and Ken Eaton.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the tax rate hearing and the regular meeting of August 11, 2022, and special meeting of August 31, 2022, were approved. Dr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending August 2022. The transfer of funds, August final check register, September check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Dr. Sickels read a thank you note from the family of Lucy Maudlin.

Dr. Sickels presented the monthly program evaluation report on Health Services and Preschool. Discussion was held on the District Program Evaluation and there was an update on the greenhouse.

The board proceeded to address several new items of business. Action was taken to approve the 2022 – 2023 Bus Routes, approve the 2022 – 2023 Aces agreement, approve 2022 – 2023 career ladder plan, consider the TAGS Committee appointments, approve extra duty contracts, and approve an Energy Services company.

Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was moved into executive session. Following executive session, the meeting was adjourned.