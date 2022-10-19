With a team score of 826 – a total after two days of golf – the Lady Wolves defeated their closest opponent by 83 strokes. The team also boasts having the State Champion – Kelsea Kirwan – who golfed a 191, as well as two other State Medalists, Alex Barnett with a 7th place finish of 206 and Sydnee Bruns with a 10th place finish of 211. Added with Josie King’s score of 218 (a 3-way tie for 18th), the girls were unstoppable!