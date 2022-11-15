ACDC’s #ShopAC event will be Thursday, November 17. Participating stores will be open until 8:00 that evening, but visit any time that day during their advertised hours.

The more stores you support, the more chances you have to win. Passports will be available at all participating locations that day. When you make a purchase at a participating business during the #ShopAC event, your passport will be marked by a store employee. That purchase will earn an entry into the drawing for one of 10 gift certificates (valued at $100 each) to an Atchison County business of your choice. In order to be entered in the drawing, passports must be returned to any participating business by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

The following locations have confirmed participation (as of November 14): 1887 Bar & Grill, A Touch of Glass, Alma’s Herbs, Avalanche Screen Printing & Signs, Burlap & Bows, CH-F Auxiliary Gift Shop, Daybreak Cafe, Do It Best, Flower Mill, Groovy’s Cuts & Tees, Groovy’s Grub, Hidden Beauty, Hy-Vee, Jumpstart Nutrition, KG Buds, Midwest Chic Boutique, Quilters Boutique, Rock Port Oil & Tire, Stoner Drug, The Walnut Shop, White Tee’s and Wynn Dixee Glass.

Follow ACDC’s Shop AC group on Facebook (search for shopac) for up-to-date information, including specials available that day!