The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed November 8, 2022, by Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to Jack and Sherry Kelly for land in Sections 35 and 36, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 9, 2022, by Beverly S. Jochim to Albert A. Jochim for Lots 7 and 8, Block 8, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 9, 2022, by Karley Knoth, Spencer Smith, Kash Knoth and Michael Knoth to Michael Knoth for Lots 3 and 4, Block 17, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 9, 2022, by Double B Double S, LLC, to Toby Lutz for Lots 6 and 5, Block 22, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 10, 2022, by JMR Farms, LLC, to Myra and Kim Evans for land in Section 32, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 10, 2022, by Myra and Kim Evans to JMR Farms, LLC, for land in Section 32, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed November 10, 2022, by Michael and LoryAnne Daugherty to Drake Daugherty for Lot 8, Block 2, Fairground Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 10, 2022, by Rebecca Turnbull and Lonnie Nixon to Jayson and Dallas Prather for Lot 9, Block 8, First Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed November 14, 2022, by Nathan Vardaman to Ashley Meier for Second Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Personal Representative Deed: Filed November 15, 2022, by Tonya Oswald, Personal Representative of the Estate of Marion Oswald, to Tonya Oswald for land in Section 2, Township 63, Range 40; Section 20, Township 64, Range 30; Section 16, Township 64, Range 40; Section 33, Township 64, Range 40 Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed November 15, 2022, by Tonya Oswald to Richard and Mary Ellen Oswald, Trustees of the Oswald Family Trust, for land in Section 20, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.