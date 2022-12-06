Head down to the Liberty Theatre in the Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, December 11, to be entertained by Jon Weber at 7:00 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of Julie and Blake Hurst, this event is free to the public.

Jon is a New York City and Chicago-based jazz pianist and composer whose compositions and performances have met critical acclaim in many countries around the world. Largely self taught, Weber has perfect pitch and remarkable melodic recall. He serves as host of Piano Jazz With Jon Weber on NPR.