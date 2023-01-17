The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education has hired Rex E. Bollinger, Ed.D., as the next superintendent of Rock Port R-II Schools. Dr. Bollinger will begin his duties July 1, 2023.

Dr. Bollinger comes to Rock Port from Prairie View USD 362 School District in LaCygne, Kansas, where he has served as superintendent for seven years. Dr. Bollinger and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 29 years. They have three children, Ian, 27; Tynan, 25; and Camryn, 21.

He has 31 years of experience in education including 17 years total as superintendent. Previously, he served as superintendent in Doniphan West USD 111 in Highland, Kansas, for seven years and was the dual superintendent of both the Highland USD 425 and Midway USD 433 school districts for three years prior to the consolidation into USD 111. Prior to that Dr. Bollinger served as a science teacher (five years), vice-principal (three years) and principal (four years) at Jayhawk Linn Junior/Senior High School in Jayhawk USD 346, located in Mound City, Kansas. Dr. Bollinger started his career as science teacher at Cameron R-1 School District in Cameron, Missouri, for two years.

Dr. Bollinger earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education from Pittsburg State University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Kansas.

“I am honored to be selected as the new superintendent of the Rock Port R-II School District. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the Rock Port community,” Dr. Bollinger said. “Together I believe that we can achieve the extraordinary for the students of our district. I look forward to meeting with the students, staff and patrons in the community in the coming months.”