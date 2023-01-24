The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The commission continued 2023 budget preparation.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, January 5, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission to discuss the delivery of rock to the county. The company that received the bid is ready to haul using 9-13 trucks per day. That would put all the CART rock on the ground during the months of January and February, weather permitting. In the past the county has spread the cost of the rock and hauling over a period of several months. The commission discussed the pros and cons, looking at the budget with Clerk Taylor and decided to go ahead and get the rock to the barns so the department could begin hauling to the roads in early April.

Supervisor Woodring then stated that the cost of the road groomers in his budget will increase by $1,300 in 2023, but the company Road Groom Manufacturing was willing to honor their bid price from 2022 if the county was willing to move forward with the purchase. The commission reviewed the original bid, which was the only bid received, and there being no local source for the product agreed to move forward with the purchase.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood presented a liquor license application for Original Package and Sunday Original Package from SSS Missouri, LLC, applicant name Chris Lehnhoff for a business located at 20286 U.S. Hwy. 59 in Tarkio. The commissioners voted to approve the application as presented.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood also presented a liquor license application for Original Package and Sunday Original Package from SSS Missouri, LLC, applicant name Chris Lehnhoff for a business located at 401 North U.S. Hwy. 59 in Fairfax. The application was approved as presented.

Public Administrator Jayne Scott met with the commissioners and Clerk Taylor with some concerns about the language in Section 23-5 in the Employee Handbook. This section deals with Internet/E-mail Policy Memorandum of Understanding. Both Clerk Taylor and the commission agreed that a few words need to be added for clarification. The adjustment will be made and inserted into the manual.

Clerk Taylor and the commission continued budge finalization.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Kory Paris, representing the Rock Port Board of Aldermen, and Brentlee Thomas, Rock Port Utility Manager, met with the commission to discuss if there was any interest in developing the county property adjacent to the Pleasant View Nursing Home. Many ideas were discussed, but no action was taken. Mr. Thomas then inquired if the county and the city could partner with the county assisting with maintenance and pushing some rock and dirt roads with the city limits in exchange for emergency snow removal inside the city limits around the courthouse, Burke Road and to the 911 office. The commissioners agreed and requested that the city work with Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring to work out the details of an agreement to present for approval.

At 9:00 a.m. Presiding Commissioner Livengood opened the final public budgetary hearing according to Section 540.600, RSMo. The were no guests present for the hearing. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor presented the 2023 budget for review and final approval. Following review of all funds with Clerk Taylor, the commissioners voted to accept the 2023 budget as presented.

The following amounts were appropriated, apportioned, and set aside for the payment of proposed expenditures of the following funds for 2023:

General Revenue Fund, $3,226,853.00; Special Road And Bridge Fund, $3,385,419.00; Assessment Fund, $330,200.00; 13 Law Enforcement Lest Fund, $1,226,750.00; 14 Landfill Fund, $12,100.00; 15 Mitigation Fund, $787,255.00; 16 Multi Purpose Fund, $19,300.00; 17 ARPA Funds, $959,438.00; 18 Law Enforcement Training Fund, $4,500.00; 20 PA Training Fund, $8,800.00; 21 LATCF Federal Fund, $100,428.00; 22 Emergency Preparedness Fund, $272,156.00; 24 LEPC Fund, $10,944.00; 26 Domestic Violence Fund, $3,200.00; 29 Tax Maintenance Fund, $57,712.00; 30 Unclaimed Fees Fund, $1,000.00; 31 Medical Reimbursement Fund, $18,044.00; 32 CART/Special Rock Fund, $755,242.00; 33 Economic Development Fund, $362,717.00; 34 Circuit Clerk Interest Fund, $0.00; 35 Recorders Fund, $36,000.00; 36 SB-40 Sheltered Workshop Fund, $220,100.00; 37 Div. II Interest Fund, $24.00; 38 Sheriff Civil Fees Fund, $16,000.00; 39 PA Bad Check Fund, $7,100.00; 40 State School Fund, $13,800.00; 41 911 Fund, $719,224.00; 43 Surplus Land Sales Fund; 5,000.00; 49 HAVA Election Grant Fund, $13,968.00; 50 Senior Citiens Tax Fund, $106,250.00; 51 Sheriff’s Revolving Fund, $25,000.00; 52 Health Reimbursement Fund, $175,000.00; 54 Federal Dollars Fund, $1,181,250.00; 55 Rest Home Improvements Fund, $0.00; 56 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, $144,000.00; 57 Election Service Fund, $11,000.00; 58 Inmate Security Fund, $20,000.00; 59 Opiod Settlement Fund, $78,000.00; Various Funds, $486,250.00

The Clerk will file a certified copy with Debbie True, County Treasurer of Atchison County, Missouri, and the State Auditor of Missouri.

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood reported that he had been contacted by Northwest Missouri Industries to see if the county would be interested in getting rid of the old election trailer. After discussion the commissioners voted to donate the used trailer to Northwest Missouri Industries as an expression of gratitude for the services they offer to the citizens of Atchison County.

The commissioners, Road and Bridge Supervisor Woodring, and Clerk Taylor participated in a conference call with Melissa Massar with Great River Engineering. She explained that the way the soft match credits purchased from Taney County were accepted by MoDOT did not allow them to be applied to the preliminary engineering for the projects. The only way MoDOT would accept the credit was to terminate the original agreements and start over. If the county approves not terminating the agreements and moving forward as is, the county would be responsible for the match on the preliminary engineering and the credits would be applied to the next phase. After discussion, the commissioners voted to move forward with the current agreements and apply the credit to the next phase.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, January 12, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property (November 2022) – Additions to the tax books: 2022, $27,485.12; 2021, $2,382.32. Abatements from the personal tax books: 2022, $21,492.46; 2021, $312.66.

Real Property (November 2022) – Additions to the tax books: 2022, $486,286.10; 2021, $1,442.90; 2020, $1,451.89; 2019, $1,189.37; 2018, $11,86.46. Abatements from the tax books: 2020, $130.95; 2022, $3,135.86.

Ag Rock (November 2022) – Additions to the tax books: 2022, $145.61. Abatements from the tax books: 2022, $188.99.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission for review and approval of an agreement with Jackson Heavy Equipment Training. Jackson Heavy Equipment will provide classroom and hands on motor grader training for all employees in the Road and Bridge Department and Supervisor Woodring. The training will cover Level 2 (experienced operator); Level 3 (super elevations, hills, and intersections) and Level 4 (advanced operator). All training will take place in Atchison County and employees will be trained in the equipment they operate. The commissioners voted to approve the training and sign the agreement.

Supervisor Woodring then presented an intergovernmental agreement with a map attached between Atchison County and Holt County for maintenance on Atchison/Holt County Road. Holt County has agreed to maintain the five miles between Highway N and Highway 59. Atchison County has agreed to maintain the five miles east of Highway N to Highway DD. This will make no changes to the current bridge inventory for Atchison and Holt County. The agreement was approved.

Clerk Taylor presented a request from the Senior Citizens Tax Board requesting Janet Griffin and Stephanie Smith be reappointed to serve a four-year term on the board. The appointments were approved as requested.

The commissioners and Clerk Taylor enjoyed lunch with the Extension Office Tuesday at noon. Deb Bennett and Jim Crawford reported on the events of 2022 and the upcoming agenda for 2023. They thanked the commission for their continued support and look forward to working with the citizens of Atchison County.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. North District Commissioner Jim Quimby was absent.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Month-end department reports were reviewed and approved.