The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Darren Sharpless to Jeffrey Garber for Lots 3, 4, and 5, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Ryan and Lea Sutter to Joseph and Kayla Thomas for land in Section 21, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Thyra and Daniel Beckman to Zachary Spears for land in Section 33, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Eric and Elizabeth Bressler to Elizabeth Bressler for land in Section 9, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri, and Lot 11, Block 10, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Tracy and Holly Barnes to Tracy and Holly Barnes Revocable Trust for land in Section 29, Township 64, Range 39; Section 32, Township 64, Range 39; Section 6, Township 63, Range 38; Section 24, Township 66, Range 39; Section13, Township 66, Range 39; Section 5, Township 66, Range 38; Section 6, Township 66, Range 38; Section 32, Township 67, Range 38; Section 16, Township 66, Range 38; Section 16, Township 66, Range 39; Section 23, Township 63, Range 39; Section 18, Township 66, Range 38; Section 19, Township 66, Range 38; Section 24, Township 66, Range 39; Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 2, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri; Lots 1 and 2, Block 7, First Addition, Westboro, Missouri; Lots 5 and 6, Block 7, First Addition, Westboro, Missouri; Lots 3 and 4, Block 7, First Addition, Westboro, Missouri; Block 3, Bernice City, Missouri; and Lots 11 and 12, Block 1, Original, Westboro, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Joseph and Kayla Thomas to Bruce Duncan for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Sam Investments @ NM, LLC, to Timber Hole, LLC, for land in Section 33, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 4, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 17, 2023, by Rhonda Freeman, Trustee of the Freeman Family Trust, to Ryan and Lea Sutter for Lots 1 and 2, Block 18, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.