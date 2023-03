The following incarcerations were recently recorded February 21 – March 6, 2023, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Gage Rose, 21, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested February 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in Fairfax, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Pottawatamie County Warrant.

McKale Burke, 35, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested March 3, 2023, at 8:25 p.m. in Fairfax, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Nodaway County Warrant.