Tarkio residents are invited to an Aldermen Debate with City of Tarkio Northward Aldermen candidates Daryl Wiley and Scott Walker and Southward Aldermen candidates Tim Morehouse and Jeff Olson. The event is being held by local citizens who wanted the public to have a chance to make an informed decision before casting their votes in the upcoming municipal election in April.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Rotary Theatre at Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio Tech campus Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The candidates will share their goals for Tarkio, why they are running for alderman, and how they would handle certain situations. Attendees will be able to ask questions. If you are unable to attend, the event will also be live streamed on the Tarkio Alderman Debate Facebook page.