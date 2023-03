The Rock Port Junior High wrestlers competed in their final meet Monday, March 6, at Albany. Results from the meet are as follows:

Desmond Chaney, 2-0

Justin Kuhns, 0-2

Braxton Melton-Davis, 2-0

Corbin Wallace, 2-0

Levi Lucas, 0-2

Aiden Smyser, 2-0

Blaise Krogen, 2-0

Eliza Mason, 1-2

Kennedi Seiter, 0-2