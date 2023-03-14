The Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Tarkio Community Building (note location change). Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by a meeting and recognition of honored classes.

Tickets are available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. If you plan on attending, you will need to RSVP with a choice of meat (smoked brisket or Chef Paul’s chicken marsala). For the full menu, visit the “Tarkio High School Alumni Group” Facebook page.

Unfortunately, because of current food costs, the ticket price is going up again. Tickets will be $22.00 each. Attendees may pay at the door, but RSVPs and choice of meat are needed as soon as possible. Call or text Mary Ann at 660-744-4049 or Teresa at 660-582-7982 to RSVP or ask questions.