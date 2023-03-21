Class 2, District 16 All-District honorees

Natalie Hedlund was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team and was named District Co-Player of the Year.

Claire Martin was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.

Braden Graves was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.

Jarrett Spinnato was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.

Class 1, District 16 All-District honorees

Avery Meyerkorth was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.

Aidan Burke was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.

Micah Makings was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.