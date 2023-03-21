Class 2, District 16 All-District honorees
Natalie Hedlund was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team and was named District Co-Player of the Year.
Claire Martin was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.
Braden Graves was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.
Jarrett Spinnato was selected to the Class 2 District 16 All-District team.
Class 1, District 16 All-District honorees
Avery Meyerkorth was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.
Aidan Burke was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.
Micah Makings was selected to the Class 1 District 16 All-District team.