Atchison County students attended the 68th annual County Government Day.

Legion members demonstrated how to fold a flag and explained the meaning of each fold.

Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin, left, and Coroner Shawn Minter, right, share a lighthearted moment at County Government Day. It was explained that in the event the sheriff is unable to carry out his duties the coroner is next in line to take over as sheriff.

The 68th annual County Government Day was held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Atchison County Courthouse. The event is sponsored by The Atchison County American Legion Posts and American Legion Auxiliary Units: John Richards #284, Fairfax; Ralph Greer #49, Rock Port; Allen-Schiffern #199, Tarkio; and Merrill Smith #32, Westboro.

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood welcomed all attending and Sheriff Dennis Martin gave the invocation. Kelly Daugherty, Legion Post #49, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Sheriff Dennis Martin sang the national anthem.

Marvin Harper, Past Department Commander, gave greetings and a call to order.

Joan Vanfosson, 4th District American Legion Auxiliary President, recited the Freedom Pledge and explained the purpose of County Government Day.

American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members participated in a flag folding ceremony.

Monica Bailey, ACDC director, spoke to the students attending about economic development in Atchison County.

Departments offering a brief outline of duties included: Shawn Minter, Coroner; Stephanie Shineman and Tasha Hurst, Assessor’s office; and Kamron Woodring, Road and Bridge Supervisor. Students were also able to tour the different offices in the courthouse.

Courtroom duties were explained and a mock trial was conducted, followed by a question and answer session with Associate Circuit Judge Brett Hurst, Circuit Clerk Thyra (Davis) Beckman, Prosecuting Attorney Dan Smith, and Sheriff Dennis Martin.

Linda Payton, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #199, Tarkio, gave closing remarks and thanked all for participating in County Government Day.