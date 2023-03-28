Bob Alldredge, ACDC Treasurer, welcomed all those attending the Fairfax business lunch.

Johnnie Davis gave an update on programs at Tarkio Tech.

Monica Bailey highlighted several of ACDC’s activities.

Jill Kingery, Fairfax Optimist Club member, spoke about a renovation project at the Fairfax ballfield.

The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) hosted a 2023 business lunch for the Fairfax community Wednesday, March 22, at the Fairfax Community Room. Approximately 40 attendees enjoyed a wonderful lunch prepared by Daybreak Café. Bob Alldredge, ACDC Treasurer, welcomed all to the meeting. Roger Martin, ACDC board member, then offered a prayer of thanks for the meal.

Jill Kingery, Fairfax Optimist, informed the group of the upcoming ballfield project, which will start with surface and drainage improvements. Depending on funding raised, they would also like to complete outfield fencing, upgrade the bleachers, and purchase batting equipment and a pitching machine. The Optimists, Kiwanis, and Fairfax Improvement Foundation are all working together to raise funds for this project, and have already received a $15,000 grant from the Kansas City Royals. They have commitment from the Masonic Home and are pursuing additional grants. Community members interested in a tax deductible contribution may donate to the Fairfax Improvement Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) entity.

Johnnie Davis updated everyone on Tarkio Tech programs, the upcoming Christian Business program, scholarships available to students, and the April Fool’s Day dance party scholarship fundraiser coming up on Saturday, April 1. Johnnie also discussed the capital campaign that is currently underway. He also spoke of the generosity of both Dean Curnutt and his sister Joanne, both of whom contributed greatly to Tarkio Tech, and said that others who contributed in their honor would enable that sizeable fund to grow.

Finally, ACDC Director Monica Bailey highlighted several of ACDC’s activities, such as supporting existing businesses, guiding new business, promoting the county, supporting nonprofits involved in economic and community development activities, and creating career development opportunities for youth.