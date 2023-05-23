No Hunger Summer will run May 30 through June 30 at the Rock Port School at 600 S. Nebraska. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Amy Skillen at 660-796-4797 or see the Facebook page.

All children 18 and under eat free; adults coming with a child are $1. All kids are encouraged to eat lunch at No Hunger Summer because 1) it’s free for all kids; and 2) if all kids will take advantage of the program, those who really need it will not feel singled out or self-conscious.