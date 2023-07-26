The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture has announced that about $2 million in initial funding will be available for Missouri producers interested in using cover crops or silvopasture approaches on their farmland.

The deadline to apply for incentive payments is August 31, says Rob Myers, director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture. Producers can learn more about the program and how to enroll at https://cra.missouri.edu/mo-crcl.

The funding for cover crop and tree planting (silvopasture) this fall is part of a $25 million USDA grant received by the University of Missouri.

This five-year project, called the Missouri Climate-Resilient Crop and Livestock Project, will provide $17.5 million in incentive funds to farmers and ranchers in Missouri. Each year, there will be specific sign-up periods for a variety of climate-smart practices, Myers says.

Later in the year there will be information about similar incentives for grazing, nutrient management and climate-smart fieldscapes opportunities, which are aimed at smaller farms, he says.

Applicants must have operating control of the relevant field or pasture and have a Farm Service Agency farm number. Applications for cover crop incentive funds will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis for those that meet eligibility requirements, says Kelly Wilson, associate director of the center. After available funds are fully allocated for this season, remaining qualified applicants will be placed on a waiting list for future funding consideration.

Specific opportunities for this enrollment period include $30 an acre to plant cereal rye in front of soybeans, $40 an acre to plant a mix of three cover crops in front of corn or other non-legume crops, $15 an acre to use delayed termination with cover crops and $20 an acre for grazing cover crops.

The silvopasture opportunity involves planting trees along the edges of pasture using a management plan developed with the help of staff from the MU Center for Agroforestry and the MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture, Wilson says. Incentive funds to support the cost of planting and maintaining the trees will be available.

In addition to financial assistance with climate-smart practices, the Center for Regenerative Agriculture will offer workshops, field days, pasture walks and webinars during the project. Details will be shared with farmers and ranchers who apply for project funding and will also be available through the center’s website.

For more information, visit https://cra.missouri.edu/mo-crcl or email mocrcl@missouri.edu.