The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at City Hall in Tarkio. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:00 p.m. Roll call was done by City Clerk Danielle Madron: aldermen Scott Walker, Blu Dow, and Jeff Olson were present; alderman Jeff Agnew was absent. Visitors present were: city employees – Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, Police Officer Tyler Dorrel, and Park Superintendent Chris Niles; Kim Mildward from Northwest Regional Council of Governments; members of the Health Coalition – Jami DeRosier, Dara Whipple, Sally Wehmann, Brody Wennihan, Julie Livengood, Teri Harr, and Jamie Baker; and Tarkio citizens – Mike Klosek, Sr., and Lois Wiley.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of the regular meeting minutes from September 13, 2023, and the special meeting minutes from September 22, 2023. Dow made a motion to approve the minutes from September 13 and 22. The motion was seconded and approved.

Additions to the agenda: #7 Approve Change Order #1 for the hangar building, #8 Approve The Roost Eatery caterer’s license for October 28.

Dallas Prather informed the board that the Tarkio Renewal team will be cleaning out the pots on Main Street next week and that they have volunteers to help them with this project.

The Atchison County Health Coalition spoke to the aldermen about the possibility of passing a smoke/vape free ordinance, promoting smoke-free workplaces/businesses throughout the city. Julie Livengood presented many points as to why this would be best for citizens and visitors to businesses in Tarkio. Brody Wennihan spoke to the board on behalf of the FCCLA Chapter at Tarkio High School and Sally Wehmann spoke on behalf of The Roost Eatery, both of which are in support of the proposed smoke-free ordinance. The aldermen discussed their support and an ordinance will be drawn up to be presented at next month’s council meeting.

Lois Wiley expressed her concerns about the intersections on Chestnut Street, specifically from 7th to 10th Streets. Several children play on this street and cars drive at excessive speeds and through the intersections without paying attention. Wiley expressed that she believes there is a need for yield signs at these intersections to help slow down traffic.

Mayor Staten gave the first reading for Bill 303.23 Ordinance 289.23: An Ordinance Permitting Use Of Electronic Communication Devices While Driving. Dow made a motion to approve Bill 303.23 Ordinance 289.23. Olson seconded and the motion passed.

Mayor Staten gave the second reading for Bill 303.23 Ordinance 289.23. Walker made a motion to approve Bill 303.23 Ordinance 289.23. Dow seconded and the motion was approved. Bill 303.23 Ordinance 289.23 was adopted.

Kim Mildward with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NWMRCOG) spoke to the board about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which will help families be able to afford broadband in their homes. It is a program that gives funding assistance to people who may otherwise not be able to afford such a bill. There is information at City Hall for those who wish to apply for the assistance. Kim also spoke to the board about the pool grant that the city has applied for to help with pool renovations necessary for the pool to be able to be open for the 2024 season. Councilman Olson discussed some changes to the scope of work that needed to be made in order for parts of the work to be completed before the grant funds would be allocated next year.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of Resolution 70.23: Resolution for pool grant. Olson made a motion to approve Resolution 70.23. Walker sec-onded and the motion was approved. Resolution 70.23 was passed.

Clerk Madron presented a list of annual project needs from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. She has asked every council member to fill out this form so she can make a collective response back to NWMRCOG on the city’s behalf.

Mayor Staten asked the board for approval of Change Order #1 for the hangar building. The cost to build the hangar decreased by $10,172.00. Dow made a motion to approve Change Order #1. Walker seconded and the motion was approved.

Mayor Staten asked for the approval of a one-day caterer’s license for The Roost to serve alcohol at the Friends-O-Ween event on October 28. Dow made a motion to approve the one-day license. Walker seconded and the motion passed.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City of Tarkio Buildings – Travis Hicks will be getting the ceilings in City Hall fixed. Dow is going to speak to Danny McCoy about new doors for the back side of the Tarkio Community Building. These doors need to be replaced.

Jeff Agnew, Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department – There was nothing to report.

Jeff Olson, Parks & Pool – Chris Niles gave a report. The volleyball poles and net have been installed at the new volleyball pit at Stevenson Park (tennis courts). The basketball backboards and rims have been installed and the poles have been painted. The power to the crow’s nest at the baseball field has been disconnected and work to tear it down and replace it will be starting in the coming weeks. The Friendship Day/Halloween “Friends-O-Ween” event will be October 28 on Main Street and the Halloween Parade/Trunk-or-Treat will be October 31.

Scott Walker, Street De-partment – Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby gave a report:

• Brush Pile: It has been much too dry to burn.

• RV Park: There are currently three campers.

• Signage: The signs that were discussed at the last meeting have been installed on 13th Street and also at 12th and McNary streets.

• Tree Removal & Trimming: The crew continues to cut low hanging limbs and they have taken down two dead trees that were in the right of way, and a danger to houses if they were to fall. There have been a few limbs fall with some of the high winds. A limb fell on power lines at 6th and Spruce. Evergy came and trimmed it out of the way and restored power.

• Christmas Décor: Evergy has been assisting with installing the new wiring for the new Christmas decorations and removing the wiring from the old decorations. They have also been taking down the old brackets and installing the new ones.

• Curbs: Next month, the city will open the bids for the remaining curbs to be done on Main Street, so that next year the street matting on Main Street can be finished.

• Storm Drains: The crew cleaned off any debris that had built up on storm grates.

• Ditch Cleaning: The ditch located between 1st and 2nd streets has been cleaned out. Bob cut trees in the ditch at 5th and Elm. S

• Snow Removal: Quimby is concerned with the lack of a fourth person to assist with snow removal. If we have a real winter (as predicted by many), having only three workers is not enough people to run for long hours safely. If someone falls ill, or is gone for vacation, two people will not be enough to do the job. He remarked, “I just want the City Council to be aware of this situation since they will be the ones getting complaints if we can’t get everything done as usual. If we can’t get everything done as usual this creates other issues with snow pack and slick areas.”

Mark Staten, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – There was nothing to report.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – There is one dog in the pound at this time.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Tyler Dorrel and K9 Hemi completed their yearly HAPDA training this past week. The HAVAC in the 692 car has been fixed. The stabbing investigation is still ongoing. New radios were installed last month and are working great. Radar certification has also been completed. The police department is doing a new seatbelt initiative at the elementary school. The officers are going up to the school at pick-up time and reminding kids to buckle up as they get into their parents’ vehicles.

Danielle Madron, City Financials – No questions were asked.

A break was taken from 7:15 to 7:20 p.m.

Dow made a motion to enter into executive session per Chapter 610.021 Section 3. Hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Walker seconded. Roll call was taken: Dow aye, Walker aye, and Olson aye.

Executive session was closed and the meeting moved back into regular session.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m. Next month’s regular meeting will be November 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.