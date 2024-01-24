The chimney stands amongst the charred remains of what used to be the home of Jordan Heard and Jesse Mutchler at 408 Myrtle Street in Tarkio. The two were not injured, but their pets and all possessions perished in the fire.

A fire destroyed the home of Jordan Heard and Jesse Mutchler at 408 Myrtle Street in Tarkio on Monday, January 15, 2024. Although the couple was not injured, their pets perished and they lost all of their possessions.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire. They were assisted by the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department in fighting the single story structure fire. Four Tarkio fire trucks and three Fairfax fire trucks responded to the scene. Tarkio Police Department and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District also provided scene safety assistance. The suspected cause of the fire was a space heater that was knocked over.

Donations are being accepted. Monetary donations may be taken to Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. Other donations needed include all household items, women’s clothing (size 3X shirts, 1-2X sweatpants, and 11.5-12 shoes), men’s clothing (size medium shirts and sweatpants, jeans size 34×32, and 11.5-12 shoes), and gift cards/certificates for food and housing needs. Donations can be dropped off at Community Services or White Tee’s.