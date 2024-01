The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, January 15, 2024, at The Roost Eatery, located at 401 Main Street in Tarkio. Cutting the ribbon is Maysen Williams, pictured with owners Doc and Katie Williams and Brooke Vette, as well as employees and members of the chamber and community. For hours, menu items, and daily specials, visit The Roost Eatery’s Facebook page.