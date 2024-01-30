The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 19, 2024, by Donald Meek to Andrea Lopez and Angela Bell for Lot 3, Rankin and Shaum Addition, and Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 4, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 19, 2024, by Janell Fischer to Kirbi and Jacqueline Carder for Lots 51 and 52, Block E, Miles Sickler Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 23, 2024, by WB Farms to Marlene Demott and Emily Walter for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 23, 2024, by Marlene and Cecil Demott and Emily Walter and Frank Geraci to Afton Demott Schomburg for land in Section 14, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.