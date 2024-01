The Tarkio High School National Honor Society is hosting a blood drive Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Tarkio Activity Center (upper level of gym) from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred.Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG4W. For additional information contact Ellie Graves at 660-736-4118 or graell@tarkio.k12.mo.us.