The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Douglas Gibler, 54, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. January 30, 2024, in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department for: Driving without a valid license and possession of controlled substance.

Douglas Gibler, 54, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. February 1, 2024, in Tarkio by the Tarkio Police Department for: Driving without a valid license and possession of controlled substance.