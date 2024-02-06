The Tarkio R-I Kids’ Korner Preschool will hold its 2024-2025 enrollment starting the week of February 26. Enrollment packets will be available to be picked up in the Tarkio Elementary office starting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, during normal school office hours. Packets may be returned to the Tarkio Elementary Office starting Monday, February 26, at 7:30 a.m. Enrollment will end on Friday, March 1, at 12:00 p.m.

Enrollment is based on order of application received, with 4-year-olds receiving spots before 3-year-olds. Kids’ Korner Preschool has a maximum capacity of 20 students. Parents of students who are currently enrolled in the preschool will be receiving re-enrollment information from the school. If you have any questions, contact the Tarkio Elementary Office at 660-736-4177.