My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

The long-awaited memoir by the superstar of stage, screen, recordings, and television. Barbra Streisand is by any account a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment. She is among the handful of EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and has one of the greatest and most recognizable voices in popular music.

Only If You’re Lucky by Stacy Willigham

A tantalizing thriller about the nature of friendship and belonging, about loyalty, envy, and betrayal – another gripping novel from an author quickly becoming the gold standard in psychological suspense.

Deep Freeze by Michael C. Grumley

From the best-selling author of the Breakthrough series: In his next near-future thriller, Michael C. Grumley explores humanity’s thirst for immortality – at any cost.

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

A masterfully paced thriller about a reclusive ex-movie star and her famous friends whose spontaneous trip to a private Greek island is upended by a murder – from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Silent Patient.