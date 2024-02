The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of February 5-11.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, February 5-9.

U.S. Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, February 5-9.