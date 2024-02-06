Gus Heintz and his parents, Melissa and Joshua Heintz, were recognized at Wrestling Senior Parents’ Night.

Senior Gus Heintz won all his matches in the Rock Port Wrestling Quad.

Emma Teten gets a head lock on Mylie Carr of Polo and gets the take down. Emma would win by pin.

Hadleigh Jones wrestled Keeleigh Fish of Albany. Hadleigh won by decision 2-0.

Desmond Chaney wrestles Albany’s Zane Rippy in the 150 pound weight class.

Braxton Melton-Davis pinned Polo’s Cooper Fox in the 165 pound weight class.

The Rock Port wrestling teams hosted a quad meet Wednesday, January 31, against Albany and Polo, Missouri, and North Andrew schools. Individual results follow:

GIRLS

Rock Port 27 vs. Albany 0

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst won by forfeit

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins won by forfeit

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader won by forfeit

125 lbs. – Emma Teten won by forfeit

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones over Keeleigh Fish (Albany) (Dec. 2-0)

Rock Port 30 vs. Polo 18

100 lbs. – Jaylynn Garst won by forfeit

105 lbs. – Norah Watkins won by forfeit

110 lbs. – Brylea Shrader won by forfeit

125 lbs. – Emma Teten over Mylie Carr (Polo) (Fall 3:29)

190 lbs. – Hadleigh Jones won by forfeit

BOYS

Rock Port 33 vs. Albany 24

106 lbs. – Declan McRaven won by forfeit

132 lbs. – Gus Heintz over Trevor Akins (Albany) (Fall 3:12)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton won by forfeit

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace over Cameron Martin (Albany) (Fall 5:37)

150 lbs. – Zane Rippy (Albany) over Desmond Chaney (Fall 2:47)

165 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis over Jay Anthony (Albany) (Dec. 6-3)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron won by forfeit

Rock Port 42 vs.

North Andrew 6

106 lbs. – Declan McRaven won by forfeit

126 lbs. – Gus Heintz over Mattox Sybert (North Andrew) (Fall 1:18)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton won by forfeit

144 lbs. – Trenton Wallace won by forfeit

150 lbs. – Desmond Chaney won by forfeit

157 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis won by forfeit

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron over Karson Wilmes (North Andrew) (Fall 1:03)

Rock Port 34 vs. Polo 18

106 lbs. – Declan McRaven won by forfeit

132 lbs. – Gus Heintz over Chase Wilson (Polo) (M.D. 12-4)

138 lbs. – Kendan Melton won by forfeit

144 lbs. – Thomas Ross (Polo) over Trenton Wallace (Fall 0:36)

150 lbs. – Desmond Chaney won by forfeit

165 lbs. – Braxton Melton-Davis over Cooper Fox (Polo) (Fall 3:20)

285 lbs. – Ryder Herron over Riley Simmons (Polo) (Fall 0:56)

Rock Port recognized its only senior wrestler, Gus Heintz, following the quad.