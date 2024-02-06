Pre-registration for the 2024-25 kindergarten class has begun.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before July 31, 2024. If you have a child or know of a child who will be of kindergarten age, please pick up a pre-registration form at the Rock Port Elementary office. These forms need to be returned to the office by Friday, March 1, in order for the school to schedule appointments for the kindergarten screening.

Kindergarten screening will be held on April 2 and 3. The Kindergarten teachers will contact all pre-registered children with screening information.

If you have any questions, contact the Rock Port Elementary office at 744-6294.