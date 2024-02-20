The Atchison County Spelling Bee was held in Tarkio Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Winners were Bentley Teten of Rock Port (first) and Easton Madron of Tarkio (second). Both will advance to the regional competition.

The Atchison County Spelling Bee was held at Tarkio High School Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Twelve youth from Fairfax, Rock Port, and Tarkio schools competed in the event. This year’s competitors included: Fairfax – Jaxson Smith (8th grader), MJ May (5th grader), Alex Wintz (6th grader), and Olivia Woods (7th grader); Rock Port – Bentley Teten (8th grader), Kipton Waigand (5th grader), Malachi Davis (6th grader), and Landon Melton-Burrell (7th grader); and Tarkio – Easton Madron (8th grader), Tucker Wheeler (5th grader), Drew Cowan (6th grader), and Avery Miller (7th grader).

After several rounds, Bentley Teten correctly spelled dreadlocks for the win. Easton Madron placed second with the word skirmish. Both will advance to the regional spelling bee Saturday, March 2, 2024, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Drew Cowan and Kipton Waigand rounded out the winners as third and fourth place alternates.

Since 1925, children across America have participated in classroom, school and regional spelling bees with the hope of making it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Good luck to Bentley and Easton in their upcoming competition.