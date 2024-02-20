The Fairfax Drama Department, under the direction of Jonnie Kemerling, will present “The Actor Games” Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fairfax High School gymnasium. A free will donation will be accepted.

Written by playwright Wade Bradford, the play is a spoof on “Hunger Games.” Each acting style (including Grecian Tragedy, Shakespearian Drama and Silent Film) has been segregated into separate districts, coming together once every year to compete. The victor will live out his or her dream of being a famous actor, while the losers will be forced into other theatrical professions.