Fairfax Alumni Banquet

The 104th annual Fairfax Alumni Banquet will be held Friday, May 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

To make reservations text or call Aleesha Lemar at 660-920-9040 (include your name, the number attending, and graduating class year). Mail reservations and payment ($15 per person) to Aleesha Lemar, 17825 390th Street, Graham, MO 64455. Reservations can also be made at KG Buds in Fairfax, Missouri.

The Class of 1974 will be celebrating 50 years.

Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet May 25

The 2024 Tarkio High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Tarkio High School gymnasium. Social hour will begin at 5:00 p.m., dinner at 6:00 p.m., followed by the meeting and honored classes.

Tickets will soon be available at the Flower Mill and Farmers State Bank, both in Tarkio. The price will be $24.00 per plate.

The caterer will provide a choice of two meats (beef short ribs and chicken marsala). You will need to RSVP with the number attending, the year that you graduated and your choice of meat. Call or text Mary Ann Hull at 660-744-4049 or Teresa Shaw at 660-582-7982. If you would like to pay by Venmo or mail, contact one of the above for information.

RPHS Alumni Banquet June 1

This year’s Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in the high school gym. Time, ticket price and more details will be shared closer to the date.

This year’s honor classes are: 70 year – Class of 1954; 60 year – Class of 1964; 50 year – Class of 1974; 40 year – Class of 1984; 30 year – Class of 1994; 25 year – Class of 1999; 20 year – Class of 2004; and Graduates – Class of 2024.

All Rock Port High School graduates are encouraged to attend. Organizers hope to have a great turn out.