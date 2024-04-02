This group of freshman FFAers is state bound. Tarkio FFA members Brody Wennihan, Finn Hurst, Danika Agnew, and Delainee White represented Tarkio March 27 by competing in FFA Knowledge at District LDE Contest. The team placed fifth, advancing to Missouri State FFA Convention on April 19. (Dustin Lambertsen photo)

The Fairfax FFA Knowledge Team qualified for state with a 10th place finish in the District LDE Contest March 27. Team members are Anna Ohlensehlen, Lexi Brown, Chloe Vernon, and Mason Kingery. Charlie Smith, Chloe, and Lexi also competed in the Creed Speaking competition. Charlie and Chloe both earned third place in their divisions, which means they are alternates for state. The Missouri State FFA Convention will take place April 19, 2024. (Ethan Riley photo)

Rock Port FFA member Ryan Lucas competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking contest at the District LDE contest and placed second. He will advance to the Missouri State FFA Convention April 19, 2024. (Rock Port FFA Facebook photo)