I have requested the Rock Port City Council meeting minutes from the March 20th board meeting three different times and still have only received emails giving me reasons why they are not ready. It is now 13 days post the meeting, which is more than ample time to have prepared the minutes. As per Missouri Sunshine Law Section 610.023.3, RSMo, the City Clerk has three business days in which to respond to my request. I made the request last Monday, March 25, 2024, giving her until Friday to send me the minutes. I am writing this on Tuesday, April 2, and still no minutes. Why? Is there a reason for the delay? I am hearing of issues that were voted on, but have no way to verify any of this. Is it true that the board is now outsourcing the Park Board payroll for the pool and mowing? Why, when it has always been done in house? I would like to know if this is true, but I can’t, other than what I have been told. If this is true we are now spending taxpayers money to outsource what we are currently paying City Hall to do.

It appears that City Hall no longer wants to work with the general public as the City Hall now has mirrored tinting on the windows, the office hours are now 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed over the lunch hour. For anyone who is working, this makes it difficult to get in to the office to take care of any issue one might have. I do understand that the office staff may have to deal with the public concerning decisions the City Council makes during meetings, but unfortunately that is part of the job.

W.C. Farmer, Editor

City of Rock Port Board of Alderman meeting minutes from March 20, 2024

By W.C. Farmer

A request was made on Monday, March 25, 2024, for the minutes of the March 20, 2024, meeting. As of 11:37 a.m. Tuesday morning, April 2, 2024, the Atchison County Mail has not received the minutes.

Missouri Sunshine Law Section 610.023.3, RSMo, requires that each request be responded to as soon as possible, but no later than the end of the third business day following the custodian of records’ receipt of the request. If access is not granted immediately, the custodian of records is required to explain the reason for the delay and the earliest date and time that the records will be available.

The three days would have been on Friday, March 29, 2024. I then followed up with a second email request and received an email where I was told that the minutes were sent to the board for review and they would be posted on Monday. This is now Tuesday and still no minutes. It is now 13 days post meeting. What are we hiding?

Folks, we need to start being more active in what is going on with our communities. Decisions are being made that directly affect all of us which may have long-term effect.

If everyone is happy with the conditions of our city, then do and or say nothing, but if you would like to get involved the next scheduled meeting is April 17, 2024, starting at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Port City Hall according to the Rock Port City website (rpmo.com).