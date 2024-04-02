Tarkio Tech will be hosting a job fair for its 2024 graduates on Wednesday, April 10. The job fair is also open to anyone in the public seeking employment or a new career in the following professions: welding, HVAC, plumbing, and CNA. Fifty-two companies from the region have been invited to send representatives. Many of these companies will be arriving with contracts in hand.

The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude at 4:00 p.m. This is a come-and-go fair, so you can work around your schedule.

Companies will be set up on the first and second floor of Thompson Learning Center/Curnutt Center in Tarkio (turn off of 13th Street onto Tarkio Road and it will take you around to the building; there is parking beside and behind).