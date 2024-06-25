Community Services will hold its Back-to-School Fair Tuesday, July 23. The Back-to-School Fair is a big help for families who struggle to get supplies for their children.

There are some changes this year. Community Services is now able to help up to the 200% poverty level. Another change will affect families in the Rock Port R-II School District. Families that are on reduced or free lunches will need to register at Community Services to receive school supplies this year. Each school does things different, so contact Community Services for details.

If you would like to help, monetary donations for school supplies or shoe vouchers or donations of Kleenex and disinfectant wipes can be taken to Community Services, 322 Main in Tarkio.

Contact Sam O’Riley at Community Services 660-736-4646 if you have any questions.