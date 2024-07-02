Two fresh mobile food pantries will be offered by Second Harvest of St. Joseph in July. Food drops will be held weather permitting and while supplies last, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Rock Port High School will have a food drop Monday, July 8, on Calhoun Street on the north side of the school.

Community Services in Tarkio will have a food drop Wednesday, July 24. Due to curb work on Main Street in Tarkio, the food pantry will take place at 3rd and Main. Vehicles should line up on North 3rd Street, where volunteers will put the food into the vehicles.

The food drops are for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.