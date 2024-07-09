The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 8-14.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC) https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-111-missouri-route-46-and-route-yy-bridge-replacement-atchison-and-gentry.

Route C – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route O, July 8-12.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Route W, July 9, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.