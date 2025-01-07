Organizers are wanting to make the Atchison County Eagle Lake Camp a county-wide event. All Atchison County churches are invited to a meeting Sunday, January 12, to discuss how to achieve that goal. The meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Building (201 Hwy. 136 East) in Rock Port.

The goal of Eagle Lake Camps is to inspire Christ-centered love and commitment through counselor relationships in the midst of exciting outdoor experiences.

For more information and to RSVP call the Rock Port United Methodist Church at 660-744-2101 or email methch@rpt.coop. For more information about Eagle Lake go to https://eaglelakecamps.com/about/