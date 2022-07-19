Westboro Wildcat Days Champs

The champion of the 2022 Westboro Wildcat Days Medium Pitch Softball Tournament was the GHS Paper Tube & Core Manufacturing Team. The tournament is an annual event played in Westboro, Missouri, the third weekend in July.

The Boro places second

The Boro team placed second in the 2022 Westboro Wildcat Days Medium Pitch Softball Tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri. Third place went to Cerven’s team.

Veterans recognized

Veterans were recognized during opening ceremonies of Westboro Wildcat Days Saturday, July 16, 2022. Pictured are Donald Lee Martin, left, and George Laur, right. K.R. Pennel and Jim Morrison were also recognized.

Concession stand raises money for field

Brian and Julee Peregrine ran the 2022 Westboro Wildcat Days concession stand, donating all proceeds toward the upkeep of the field in Westboro, Missouri.

Safe!

A runner safely slides home in the Westboro Wildcat Days medium pitch softball tournament.

Rounding out the team

The competitors of the Westboro Wildcat Days medium pitch softball tournament come from all over, although several are locals, like Kaleb Pitts of Tarkio, Missouri, pictured rounding first base.

Hey Batter Batter!

Brent Clifton takes a swing at the ball as his father, Mike Clifton, looks on during the Westboro Wildcat Days medium pitch softball tournament held this past weekend in Westboro, Missouri.

Medium pitch softball

The Westboro Wildcat Days medium pitch softball tournament is all fun and games, but the competitors still give it their all. Pictured is Wyatt Gray pitching one in.