The 32nd annual Westboro Wildcat Days will be held July 14-16, 2023, at the ball field in Westboro, Missouri (at the Hwy. C and Monroe Street intersection). Twelve teams will be competing in the medium-pitch softball games. Although games will start Friday night, the official opening ceremony will take place Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. The ceremony will include the national anthem performed by Connor Brown, veterans memorial, and dedication for George Laur and Gabe Poptanycz. Games will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday, 8:00 a.m. Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Concessions run by the Westboro Methodist Church women will be available. Bring your lawn chair and join the cheer section!